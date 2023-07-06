The Arts Council of Kern has teamed with Ridgecrest's Maturango Museum for a special presentation Saturday on Native American culture.
Serving as guest speaker is retired spiritual leader and indigenous artist Eugene Albitre, who is also a storyteller of the ethnobotany of the Native Americans.
Starting in his teens, Albitre has worked with rawhide, transforming buffalo, elk, deer and other hides into incredible creations. His craft ensures nothing from nature goes to waste, creating rattles and drums as well as cookware and intricate beading.
This event is part of the council's yearlong celebration of Native American arts, funded by the grant it was awarded from the KDA Creative Corps, a pilot program from California Creative Corps, a project of the California Arts Council.
In May, ACK was one of 20 grant recipients in the Central Valley and Eastern Sierra region, receiving $168,300 for Common Ground, a project centered on group art forms from the first peoples.
The project is slated to produce a book of native storytelling, a project documentary, photography and indigenous arts exhibits, community art and accessible education programs.
ACK Executive Director Jeanette Richardson has been working with Nora Nuckles, director of the Ridgecrest museum, on the collaboration.
Maturango Museum also features the natural and cultural history of the northern Mojave Desert, as well as art and photography.
Ridgecrest itself is home to the Coso Rock Art District, which is considered one of the country’s most amazing petroglyphic and archeological complexes. Located on the Navy’s testing facility at China Lake, the site has limited access beyond scheduled tours.
Visitors can head to Petroglyph Park, a 12-acre site featuring replicas of carved rocks and artwork.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 100 E. Las Flores Ave. in Ridgecrest. It is free to attend.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.