Are you ready for a little home improvement or to introduce some zen in that backyard garden? Then head out this weekend to the Kern County Fairgrounds for the Bakersfield Home and Garden Show.
From succulents to solar panels, the 33rd annual show will have a little something for everybody. More than 100 exhibitors include businesses in areas like: air conditioning, plumbing, solar energy, contractors, builders, garden, landscaping, home decor, home exterior, remodeling, kitchen and bath, outdoor products and services, pools, barbecues, water, windows and more.
Vendors will be on with food as well as handiwork and art, and local organizations such as the Bakersfield Art Association, Bakersfield Koi & Water Garden Society and CASA of Kern County will participate.
Speakers and special events will be peppered throughout the weekend. Show favorites Dale Edwards and Lindsay Ono of the Country Garden radio show will take the mic all weekend on a variety of topics in discussions with "The King of Green" Jere White, "Flower Power Guy" Dave Reimer, "Vixen of Vegetables" Kathy Robinson and more. Their talks will happen on Friday at 3 p.m. and at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m on Saturday and Sunday.
Author Joey Green will demonstrate wacky uses for brand-name products in a stage performances at 2 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
And proving that you're never too young to consider those do-it-yourself projects, a kids workshop will offer some new skills, and the Kern County Sheriff's Department will have a child identification program set up.
Senior discount day is Friday, with attendees 60 and over only paying $5 to attend. Those who come in from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday can take advantage of happy hour $5 admission, which cannot be used in conjunction with discount coupons or any special offers.
For more information on the Home & Garden show, including a full list of exhibitors and a complete schedule, visit bakersfieldhomeshows.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.