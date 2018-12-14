Oh, Bakersfield dining scene, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways. We start with Californian restaurant critic Pete Tittl sharing his must-order items, top picks for casual and fine dining and more. We also tapped the newspaper staff for their favorite local bites with great results, including sports editor Teddy Feinberg's tribute to the breakfast burritos at Estrella Bakery.
All this and more awaits in the pages of Saturday's Bakersfield Californian. Stay tuned next week for these stories to hit bakersfield.com.
