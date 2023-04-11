 Skip to main content
Dig into dialogue at Writers of Kern meeting

Jenny Margotta

Author and professional editor Jenny Margotta will offer a workshop on "Writing Incredible Dialogue" for this week's meeting of the Writers of Kern.

 Photo by JC Guzman

Good dialogue can take your stories to the next level. Author and professional editor Jenny Margotta will offer a workshop in dialogue writing at the Writers of Kern meeting on Saturday.

Writing dialogue can be so much fun — and so much work, Margotta wrote of her workshop "Writing Incredible Dialogue." Done well, it can individualize characters and help create a layered story. 

