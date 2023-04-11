Dig into dialogue at Writers of Kern meeting

Good dialogue can take your stories to the next level. Author and professional editor Jenny Margotta will offer a workshop in dialogue writing at the Writers of Kern meeting on Saturday.
Writing dialogue can be so much fun — and so much work, Margotta wrote of her workshop "Writing Incredible Dialogue." Done well, it can individualize characters and help create a layered story.
Dialogue should resemble real people having real conversations, which often break all the rules of proper grammar and sentence structure. Using partial sentences and contractions, regional dialects, acronyms, foreign words or personal idioms, nuanced dialogue brings a story to life.
As an author, Margotta has written opinion pieces, award-winning short stories, two fantasy-adventure novels, and a poignant novel about the emotional journey of a woman suffering the devastation of Alzheimer's disease. She is currently working on her next novel, "Paisan," a World War II-era novel, an excerpt of which has already won an award.
Her editing credits to date include editing more than 140 full-length books, formatting over 100 books, and designing more than 50 book covers. She is a freelance editor for Stories To Tell Books, a small publishing house on the East Coast, works closely with authors in the High Desert Branch of the California Writers Club, and independent authors across the country.
She has made presentations to a variety of writing groups and has taught classes in writing and editing techniques at the Federal Correctional Center and, through the Dorothy C. Blakely Memoir Project at the Academy for Academic Excellence in Apple Valley and University Preparatory High School in Victorville.
The Writers of Kern meeting starts with breakfast at 8:15 a.m. Saturday at Hodel's Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive. Tickets are $25, $20 for members. RSVP at writersofkern.com.