Dia de los Muertos is all about celebrating and honoring the lives of loved ones who have passed away. Not only has the Mexican holiday expanded into the United States, it's also picked up steam right here in Kern County.
Though the Day of the Dead is traditionally on Nov. 2, locals can celebrate it with three events, one each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. With three days of festivities by different groups, it should be quite an affair for both the living and the dead.
Jay Tamsi, president of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and organizer of the Sunday event, said the spirit of Dia de los Muertos is something anyone can relate to, no matter their ethnicity.
"We all have those special people in our lives that we remember even when they leave the physical world," Tamsi said. "When they leave us for the afterlife, this celebration allows us to keep those fond memories alive. Instead of mourning, their life is celebrated."
Tamsi added that Dia de los Muertos, and the altars people make for their departed loved ones, are also a way to express gratitude for the role those people played in their lives.
"From a late grandmother's favorite sweet, to a late parent's favorite drink, photos, clothing or music, the altars are adorned with a departed loved one's favorite things," he said. "These specially chosen items are handpicked by living family members because they remind us of their presence. It's an act of affection to show they are not forgotten in our hearts and minds."
FRIDAY
New to the local Dia de los Muertos scene this year is a celebration put on by St. Joseph Catholic Church. Father Miguel Flores said that with a predominantly Latino congregation, having a Day of the Dead event was a good way for the church to honor their heritage and their faith.
"Dia de los Muertos is a very Latin tradition ... all these people brought the tradition to the United States," Flores said. "This is the first year St. Joseph is having this celebration, a day to remember our faithful departed."
The event will include altars, live music, a live chalk mural by artist Mike Lucero, a screening of Disney and Pixar's "Coco" and, of course, food. Prepared by members of the congregation, different kinds of Mexican food will be sold at assorted booths. Flores himself will sell his pozole, a hominy meat stew.
At 6 p.m. there will be a special Mass, which Flores encourages people to attend. The event is open to the public and a great chance for people outside the church to "understand better the Hispanic community traditions," Flores said.
Day of the Dead Celebration at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4 to 10 p.m., 1515 Baker St. Free.
SATURDAY
The Dia de los Muertos Expo is the longest running celebration of the holiday in Kern County, according to organizer Cruz Ramos, who said the event has been held since 1992.
This event includes altares and ofrendas (altars and offerings), arts and crafts, booths, games, vendors, food (including pan de muerto), drinks, raffles and more. Another major part of the expo is the folkloric dance concert, with five groups from Bakersfield and beyond.
Ramos said the expo is very traditional and like what one might see in Mexico. Guests are encouraged to dress up and skeletonize.
"Many over in Mexico are very proud this celebration is growing and they keep us informed on the ancient traditions in culture," she said, later adding that the celebrations in Bakersfield are putting our town on the map with bigger cities like Los Angeles when it comes to Dia de los Muertos events in the States.
Dia de los Muertos Expo at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1 to 10 p.m., 4600 E. Brundage Lane. Free.
SUNDAY
Put on by the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, this Dia de los Muertos festival is now in its 10th year, the third at the Kern County Museum, where its attendance was able to grow to 6,000 guests last year. Tamsi said the museum has been the perfect location for the event, especially given its own local history on the grounds.
"Dia de los Muertos is a day of fond memories and fun," he said, "so if the spirits of Merle Haggard and Buck Owens would like to join in on the fun, they are welcome to jam with their heavenly guitars."
At the festival, a traditional Aztec processional and blessing by the Mi Tierra dance company will cleanse the museum to prepare it for the event.
"It's a nondenominational rite, with so much artistic value and beauty and one of the most popular attractions of the event," Tamsi said. "I guess you can call it an invitation to the spirits that the party is about to begin."
There will also be folk dancing from Ballet Folklorico Huaztecalli and music by Mariachi San Marcos, both providing "an essential part of the celebration," Tamsi said. All kinds of food — Mexican and not — will be available for purchase, from tamales, tacos, burritos, Jarritos and champurrado to hot wings, funnel cake and shaved ice.
For the kids, there will be sugar skull decorating, face painting and other crafts.
Altars are also a big part of the festival, with 60 expected to be on display that day in the museum's Batey Garden. Each of those spots sold out within a couple weeks of the announcement, Tamsi said.
"Our participating families put together some of the most amazing tribute altars you will ever see," he said. "Colorfully adorned sugar skulls smiling for passers-by, to festive elaborate light displays, it has to be seen to be believed. There's nothing morbid about these altars. It's all built and displayed with love and respect."
The festival is for everybody, Tamsi said, and proceeds from it will benefit the chamber's business services, academies and programs, including scholarships and other educational resources.
Dia de los Muertos at the Kern County Museum, 1 to 7 p.m., 3801 Chester Ave. $7, free for kids 5 and younger.
