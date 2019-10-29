A small local treat is getting big praise from a major food magazine.
Dewar's famous chews have been highlighted on the website for Bon Appetit magazine in a column titled "Highly Recommended."
The author of the post, Alex Pastron, recalls eating the local delicacy "by the handful" at holiday gatherings.
Pastron reveals in the column that marshmallow is mixed into the taffy recipe to give it its unique texture.
"As a kid, I would keep a small collection of these taffy chews in my pockets and try to ration them until the next family gathering," Pastron wrote. "But now that I live across the country, I just order a box to be delivered whenever I need a fix. Which is a lot more often than once a year."
