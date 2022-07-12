 Skip to main content
Design logo sought for 2022 CASA Superhero Run

Whether you think the greatest comic book match-up was Batman versus the Joker or Spider-Man versus Green Goblin, CASA of Kern County is looking for your creative input.

For this year's Superhero Run, the nonprofit is seeking a graphic designer to come up with a logo for its event T-shirt.

Artists of all ages are welcome to submit a design, which must be original and previously unpublished. The artwork should fit within a 13-inch-by-13-inch design and be in black and white (although the selected design may be rendered in other colors). The design must be child-friendly and fit this year's run theme of Heroes Vs. Villains.

Only one submission per artist will be accepted. Designs should be sent digitally as a PDF or Adobe Illustrator file (.ai) to dramirez@kerncasa.org. The deadline is 5 p.m. July 27.

The chosen artist will retain full copyright of the work, which CASA will use for event marketing materials including T-shirts.

To submit a design, email the digital file to dramirez@kerncasa.org. Use the subject line "2022 T-Shirt Design" and include your first and last name, age, phone number and a brief description of your piece in the body of the email.

Email Diana Ramirez at dramirez@kerncasa.org or call 661-631-2272 for additional information.

The run will be held Oct. 29 at The Park at River Walk, 11200 Stockdale Highway. 

CASA of Kern County provides a voice to children in foster care through highly trained volunteers. By spending weekly time with the child and by talking with others in that child’s life — parents and relatives, foster parents, teachers, medical professionals, attorneys, social workers — the volunteer can advocate on the child's behalf for their needs and to determine what will be the best permanent home for them.

For more on the nonprofit, visit kerncasa.org.

