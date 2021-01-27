This week's weather might seem to the contrary but, according to one desert tortoise, spring is on its way.
Mojave Maxine, a 43-year-old resident of The Living Desert in Palm Desert, emerged from hibernation, which for reptiles is called brumation, at 10:23 a.m. Jan. 18.
Each winter, the tortoise retires to her underground burrow and remains there hibernating for several months. She emerges seeking the fresh flowers, a favorite meal for the desert tortoise, that bloom in spring.
“The temperatures this January have been extremely warm — in the upper 80s, so it’s not surprising that Maxine predicts an early spring,” said Dr. James Danoff-Burg, director of conservation engagement, in a news release “Interestingly, this marks the eighth year in a row that she has debuted several days earlier than the previous year. This continuing trend seems to reflect a warming climate.”
As a way to engage the community, students in kindergarten through 12th grade from nine counties throughout Southern California, including Kern, are invited each year to predict when Maxine will emerge from her burrow.
Alex Ocañas, conservation social scientist, said they received 45 entries from Kern County, coming from 11 classes at six schools.
“The contest is a fun way to get children involved and help them learn about the behaviors of the desert tortoise, along with what they can do to help protect them,” Ocañas said in the release. “We will be reaching out to the winners soon.”
The first contest entry received from each county that is closest to the exact day and time wins a virtual classroom visit from a desert tortoise and biologist, Mojave Maxine T-shirts for their entire class, and a tortoise book for their teacher’s library.
For more information, visit LivingDesert.org or call 760-346-5694.