Delano set for 'Star-Spangled' salute with July 3 fireworks show

Get ready for a star-spangled salute to America when Delano celebrates the Fourth of July this year. The city announced it will hold its "Star-Spangled Spectacular Fireworks Show" on July 3.
The new and exciting aerial fireworks show will be produced by Zambelli Fireworks, proudly known as the "First Family of Fireworks," whose West Coast operations are based in the Bakersfield/Shafter area. Zambelli is one of the oldest and largest American fireworks companies and has presented artistic excellence in fireworks displays for over 100 years.
Delano joins Bakersfield and Tehachapi, both of which announced they will resume July 4 fireworks shows after having to cancel last year due to the pandemic.
Of course, such a spectacular show doesn’t happen without the financial support of the community. Kiwanis Club of Delano's Star Spangled Spectacular Committee is seeking donations to defray the cost of the production. Suggested support levels range from poppers ($25-$99) to Super Patriot's Salute ($2,500 and above)
To support the event with a donation or for learn more information, call committee chairman Steven Kinsey at 725-1286. Donations can also be mailed to: Kiwanis Club of Delano, P.O. Box 368, Delano, CA 93216.
Vendors interested in participating in the festivities at Memorial Park can also contact Kinsey at 725-1286 or email him at skinsey@lightsped.net.
The show will begin at dusk July 3 with fireworks fired from the north end of the Delano Airport.