Delano will hold its annual Philippine Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, an annual celebration of Filipino culture and community that first started in 1975.
The event kicks off with a mass and dinner Friday night at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, followed on Saturday by a parade down Main Street that ends at Cecil Avenue Park, where opening ceremonies and a "barrio fiesta" will take place. A basketball and tennis tournament are also part of the festival, along with a cook-off, a singing contest and other activities.
“I think it’s great because it’s one way for us to teach the next generation not just (the Filipino) culture but Delano’s culture as a whole,” Delano resident Chris Nelmida said during last year's event.
For a detailed schedule of events, visit philippineweekend.net
