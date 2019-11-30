Chez Noel Holiday Home Tour

What: Self-guided tour of three Bakersfield homes

When: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7

Starting point: Bargain Box, 1924 Q St.

Cost: $40; tickets available at Bargain Box; Victoria's, 9000 Ming Ave; Sugar Daddy's, 5512 Stockdale Highway; and Studio Bliss 3100 19th St. Suite 300.

Information: 861-9223

Note: No cell phones, photography, high heels or children under 12 are allowed. Tours are not wheelchair-accessible.