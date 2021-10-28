Deadline extended for Bakersfield Christmas Parade entries

If you wanted to ask Santa for a few more days to submit your entry for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade, then you're in luck.
St. Nick, aka the parade committee, extended the deadline for entries until Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.
"We wanted to give the community more time to enter and still provide enough time for them to prepare their entry," parade committee president Greg Cronk said of the extension.
This year's theme is "Christmas Movies, the Sequel," since last year's televised-only parade also had a movie theme.
There are four categories for entries: float, marching band/walking group, equestrian and vehicle. Fees range from $75 to $150 to participate, with fees waived for military and veterans groups walking.
Along with the fee, each entry application must include the required evidence of insurance documents, which will be considered by the committee. Download the application at bcparade.com.
Completed applications can be dropped off at the KUZZ studios, at 3223 Sillect Ave., in the Buck Owens Building.
The parade will start at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 following the previous downtown parade route beginning at 22nd and L streets.