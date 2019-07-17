With two shows at its sister theaters, Stars is doing more than its part to contribute to this weekend's busy theater schedule. Fortunately for local theater fans, it's possible to see both Stars productions.
While season opener "Dead Man's Cell Phone" continues this weekend at the Stars Playhouse in Rosedale, the annual "Wrinkles" will start its one-weekend-only revue at Stars Theatre Restaurant downtown on Friday.
'Dead Man's Cell Phone'
Stars Playhouse started its 2019-2020 season last weekend with the opening of "Dead Man's Cell Phone," a comedy by celebrated playwright Sarah Ruhl. The play runs this weekend and next.
In the play, Jean sits at a cafe when the peaceful quiet is interrupted by a cell phone that won't stop ringing. At first annoyed by the ceaseless ringing, Jean discovers the phone's owner is dead, and she begins answering the phone.
A modern story about the way technology can both isolate people and bring them together, the play is described in press materials from the theater as "a work about how we memorialize the dead — and how that remembering changes us."
The play stars Angela Poncetta, Steve Evans, Kate Gill, Tamara Traymor, Shaquille Hill and Natalia Mercado. It is directed by Ariel Clark and assistant directed by Vickie Stricklind.
Catch the show at the Stars Playhouse (2756 Mosasco St.) Friday and Saturday of this week and next week. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 for students.
"Dead Man's Cell Phone" opens the Playhouse's new season. Also coming this season is:
- "Lost In Yonkers" from Sept. 13 to 28.
- "Vietgone" from Nov. 8 to 23.
- "Nuts" from Jan. 10 to 25.
- "Middletown" from March 13 to 28.
- "Much Ado About Nothing" from May 1 to 16.
'Wrinkles'
Today's stars might be young and flawless but, just like the rest of us, they'll get older, too. Eventually. When that happens, perhaps they can join the long-running annual "Wrinkles" production at Stars Theatre Restaurant.
The 55-and-older revue is back at the downtown theater for one weekend only, with shows this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This year's production will take after the classic variety shows of the past.
The cast is packed with 34 senior performers, all being directed by Karen DeWalt.
Tickets are $55 for the show and a meal ($45 for those under 18) and $35 for the show only (or $25 for those under 18).
