Since the passing of David Marcus, the community wants to make sure Mr. Bakersfield is never forgotten.
On Saturday, Marcus will be honored with a star on the "Walk of Stars" outside the Fox Theater downtown. The unveiling and dedication ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on the 20th Street side of the theater.
Before his death earlier this summer, Marcus was known for his dedication to Centennial High School sports and his "thumbs up" photos as he battled cancer.
Following the ceremony, the theater will screen "God's Not Dead." Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the movie will start at 12:30 p.m.
At the ceremony, donations will be collected for the David Marcus Thumbs Up Scholarship Foundation. Checks should be made payable to CHS Booster Club with David Marcus in the memo.
The Fox Theater is at 2001 H St. For more information, call 324-1369.
