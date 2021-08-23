David Feherty brings one-man show to Fox Theater

David Feherty, a professional golfer turned golf analyst and talk-show host, is bringing his offbeat antics to the Fox Theater on Nov. 5.
The sports broadcaster's Live Off Tour shows why Feherty is known as one of the most hilarious and irrepressible personalities in golf.
Feherty represented Ireland in international golf competition, captained the victorious 1990 Alfred Dunhill Cup team and played for Europe on the 1991 Ryder Cup team. In 1997, he retired from the tours and became an on-course reporter and golf analyst
He works as a writer and broadcaster with NBC Sports and Golf Channel, where he hosted the eponymous golf talk program "Feherty," welcoming guests including golf-loving personalities like former President Bill Clinton, five-time NBA MVP Bill Russell, comedian Larry David and actors Samuel L. Jackson and Don Cheadle. (Episodes are streaming on Peacock.)
Of the one-man show, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said, "David Feherty was uproariously funny. It was two hours of zaniness and madcap storytelling. People were coming out of their seats with laughter."
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the show is at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $59 to $159, go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday at thebakersfieldfox.com. Use code "FEHERTY" for early ticket access. Purchases can also be made by calling 661-324-1369 or at the box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
A VIP experience ($159) is also available offering access to a 30-minute pre-show reception and a meet and greet photo with Feherty, guaranteed seat within the first 10 rows in the auditorium and a signed copy of Feherty's newest book.