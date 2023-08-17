Universal Studios Hollywood is ready to serve up scares at its Halloween Horror Nights with new haunted houses and treats.
The seasonal attraction, which launches Sept. 7 and runs select nights through Oct 31, will offer eight haunted houses and the theme park's exclusive Terror Tram.
Fans of "The Last of Us" will enjoy the house that has them dodging the terrifying clickers and bloaters from the video game franchise.
Return to Hawkins, Ind., to face the evil force Vecna for the "Stranger Things 4" house themed for the popular Netflix series.
A new house will take guests in the world of the upcoming film "The Exorcist: Believer" as two families battle a demonic force that has possessed their young daughters.
Hang out with your favorite slasher doll and revisit his best kills as seen in the feature films and USA and SYFY series at the "Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count" house.
Explore a new twisted tale with the "Evil Dead Rise" house, which is based on New Line Cinema's recent foray into the iconic horror franchise.
Enjoy classic scares with "Universal Monsters: Unmasked," which expands on the Universal Monsters legacy by bringing together The Invisible Man, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Phantom of the Opera and The Hunchback of Notre Dame for the first time ever in a chilling new story.
Then experience the terrifying ghosts and creatures from Latin American folklore with the new "Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America."
Learn the disturbing reason for the season with "Holidayz in Hell" that will take visitors through a series of psychotic seasonal celebrations.
Those who brave the park's exclusive Terror Tram will experience "The Exterminatorz" finding themselves in the middle of an insect uprising led by the devious Larry Larva who aims to exterminate humans from the Earth.
While on the world-famous Universal backlot, horror fans will also experience an epic crossover from two of director Jordan Peele's blockbusters, walking onto the Jupiter's Claim set from "Nope" where they will encounter The Tethered from "Us."
After some heart-racing experiences, further whet your appetite with horror-themed food and drink items. Reminder: Attendees must be 21 years or older with valid photo identification to purchase or drink alcoholic beverages.
Head to Surfer Boy Pizza for a selection of pies or fellow "Stranger Things" pop-up Scoops Ahoy for tasty ice cream creations. Also on brand is the new new 1980s-themed Stellar Bar serving mixed cocktails.
Quick service restaurant Hollywood & Dine will take a stab at being a "Chucky"-themed barbecue spot with dishes including brisket and Nashville popcorn chicken sandwiches, pulled pork macaroni and cheese, funnel cakes and themed drinks.
The Good Guy doll will also factor in with cocktails served on the Carl Laemmle Patio at Peacock's Halloween Horror Bar, which will also have themed cocktails from "The Purge." The patio will also offer photo opportunities with scare actors.
Enjoy a celebration in honor of Dia de Los Muertos in Universal Plaza with an array of Latin folklore-themed cocktails, Lil Cocina Taco Stand and margarita bar.
Guests can venture beyond Halloween Horror Nights into the theme park where attractions including "Jurassic World — The Ride," "Transformers: The Ride-3D," "Revenge of the Mummy — The Ride" and "The Simpsons Ride" will be open during the event.
Voldemort's loyal Death Eaters will be back again this year, roaming Hogsmeade village in "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter," which will also run the attractions "Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey" and "Flight of the Hippogriff."
Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights from Sept. 7 through Oct. 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
There are a variety of ticket options, including general admission (starts at $74); Universal Express (starts at $209), includes express access to houses and attractions; After 2 p.m. Day/Night, (starts at $149), includes access to theme park including Super Nintendo World at 2 p.m.; the premium R.I.P. Tour, (starts at $399), with guided VIP tour, express access and more; and the new early access ticket (starts at $10), which provides access to select haunted houses prior to the scheduled event opening.
There are also multinight passes for repeat guests and the Frequent Fear Pass (starts at $209) and Ultimate Fear Pass (starts at $329).
Visit HalloweenHorrorNights.com for more details and to purchase tickets.