You've seen them dance on your television screen and now you can see the cast of "Dancing With the Stars" live onstage, without making a trip to Hollywood.
"Dancing With the Stars: Live Tour 2020" will come to the Mechanics Bank Theater (formerly Rabobank Theater) on March 31.
Fans of the show will recognize professional dancers Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and more.
Tickets, ranging from $35.50 to $75.50, are on sale now, available at AXS.com.
