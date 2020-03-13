Dance competitions lovers will be disappointed to know the March 31 "Dancing With The Stars Live" performance set at Mechanics Bank Theater has been canceled.
The event is another to fall based on the state's mandate against large gatherings amid COVID-19 concerns.
Purchases made through AXS.com will be automatically refunded; all others should return to their point of purchase for a refund.
The remainder of the "Live" tour was postponed Friday, with dates in some other markets set to be rescheduled.
