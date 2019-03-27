Kern Dance Alliance wants to start spring on the right foot, starting two therapy programs on Wednesday, one for Alzheimer's patients and another for those fighting or in remission from cancer.
Both use Dance/Movement Therapy, or DMT, to help people with different medical issues. Elena Rezai, a dance/movement therapist from the American Dance Therapy Association, will teach both seven-week programs. Each program has sessions on Wednesdays running from April 3 to May 22.
HealingMOTION is the alliance's first-ever program focusing on DMT for cancer patients and survivors. It will happen each week at Adventist Health Bakersfield's AIS Cancer Center, with one session for breast cancer patients and survivors at 2:30 p.m. and another for patients and survivors of all cancers at 3:45 p.m.
The program helps cancer patients by increasing their quality of life, functional mobility and range of motion, as well as relieving depression, anxiety and pain.
To enroll in HealingMOTION, register at wecanbeatcancer.org or email hernanr02@ah.org. The deadline to enroll is Monday.
MemoryMOVES, now in its second year, helps memory-impaired patients at the Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County Inc. Its weekly sessions are at 10 a.m.
The program helps increase cognitive function and recall, functional mobility and range of motion, as well as relieve depression and anxiety.
Participants in MemoryMOVES must be enrolled in the ADAKC day program. For more information on joining, go to ADAKC.org or call 665-8871. The deadline to enroll is Monday.
To learn more about Kern Dance Alliance, go to kerndance.org.
