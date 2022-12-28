Dance into 2023 with these NYE options

Let them do the driving

No matter what your plans are, if you need a safe ride home, the Bud Light New Year's Eve Designated Driver program is back to help you out.

Advance Beverage Co. has again sponsored the initiative with Designated Driver Inc. Bakersfield, which will offer free rides home from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

Residents in need of a ride can call 661-431-3854. Rides will be limited to destinations in Bakersfield. Demand is likely to be high so delays may be possible.