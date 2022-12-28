 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dance into 2023 with these NYE options

As the clock ticks toward midnight on the last holiday of the year, we've got a few more New Year's Eve suggestions for celebrating.

If dancing your way into the new year sounds like the perfect evening, a local dance group has just the ticket.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases