Dance into 2023 with these NYE options

As the clock ticks toward midnight on the last holiday of the year, we've got a few more New Year's Eve suggestions for celebrating.
If dancing your way into the new year sounds like the perfect evening, a local dance group has just the ticket.
For the first time in three years, Bakersfield Smooth Dancers is reviving its holiday tradition with a New Year's Eve Dinner and Dance Party at the Woman's Club of Bakersfield.
The longtime local dance group, which holds more casual monthly dances, encourages guests to dress up for hours of dancing on the downtown venue's beautiful dance floor.
The Targets will provide the soundtrack for the evening of ballroom, swing and Latin dancing with foxtrot and waltz mixers, dance games, spotlight dances, social dance competition and cha-cha snowball.
Admission also includes a buffet dinner catered by Caesar's Deli, a champagne toast at midnight and other surprises.
Tickets are $65 per person, available by calling JoAnn Georgio at 661-304-5284.
Attendees can also learn more about the group, which has been fostering an interest in ballroom dancing in the community since 1964.
The fun starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Woman's Club, 2030 18th St.
Want to go glam? Check out the "Glam Night" at the Pelezzio Venue.
Organized by Icon Events, the evening starts with a red-carpet entrance. Guests can opt for just the party or enjoy their choice of a steak or chicken VIP dinner.
Live entertainment will be provided by La Marcha and DJ Lavoz.
The event will also include signature cocktails, countdown with LED screens, a balloon drop and champagne toast. Pozole will be served to all guests at 1 a.m.
Dinner starts at 7 p.m., the party gets underway at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Pelezzio Venue, 1901 Chester Ave.
Admission is $40 for the party only; $75 for VIP dinner or $150 for VIP couples dinner, which include guaranteed seating, nonhosted VIP bar service; and $600 for VIP table of eight.
Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Kern County.
Get ready to Get Down at The Tower with the downtown venue's holiday bash.
Prepare for an evening of live music and 21-and-over fun with performances by The Deval Project, Glenda Robles featuring Soulshine, DJ Damage and DJ Nokturnal
This event includes full bar service, party favors and a $1,000 balloon drop at midnight filled with cash and prizes.
The event starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Tower, 1200 Truxtun Ave.
General admission is $35 in advance at eventbrite.com/2023newyearsevegetdown or $40 at the door.
Limited VIP tables for four ($250) and a VIP booth for six ($350), with beer bucket, lanyard and posole bowl, are also available.
Text your first and last name to 661-808-4279 to reserve a VIP spot.
Try your luck with the New Year's Eve Casino Night at Tehachapi Winery. Ring in 2023 betting big on poker, blackjack, roulette, Wheel of Fortune or the craps table. Attendees have a chance to win a three-day, two-night mini vacation in Las Vegas.
The evening will also include dinner provided by Red House BBQ and music from a DJ.
Make it an earlier night with a complimentary champagne toast for the New York countdown at 9 p.m.
Casino Night runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Tehachapi Winery, 22136 Bailey Road.
Tickets are $85, available at Eventbrite.com. Discover Tehachapi is offering its shuttle services for the evening to and from the winery to a central location for $10.