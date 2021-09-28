CSUB wraps up 50th anniversary with virtual event, Giving Day

During its yearlong 50th anniversary celebration, Cal State Bakersfield has honored the university's founders, pioneers and the barriers broken on behalf of higher education in the region. But at the grand finale conclusion on Friday, CSUB has its eye on the next 50 years — and the students of today and tomorrow.
The community is invited to get in on the joy and fun on Friday evening, when the event will be televised on KGET-TV 17, KGET Facebook Live and KGET's YouTube page.
"I'm so excited to share this moment with the communities we serve," said CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny. "During this yearlong celebration of our history, we have rededicated ourselves to the mission that inspires each of us: our students."
To prove the point, Zelezny announced that Friday also will mark CSUB's second annual Giving Day, a 24-hour fundraising marathon from midnight to midnight.
All Giving Day proceeds support students at the Bakersfield and Antelope Valley campuses, covering everything from basic needs like food security to funding cutting-edge undergraduate research and providing technology, and other high-touch, high-impact programs. Visit givingday.csub.edu to give online. This year, CSUB hopes to reach 575 supporters.
"Over 70 percent of CSUB students need financial assistance to attend school," said Danny Rodela, director of annual giving and stewardship. "Kern County and the Antelope Valley region have among the lowest educational attainment rates in the nation. CSUB aims to increase educational opportunities for all in our region, and Giving Day plays a role in this work."
Last year was the first Giving Day in CSUB's history, and the university exceeded internal expectations by raising $125,000 from 547 supporters.
"As a proud alum of CSUB, I consider myself an ambassador for this great institution," Rodela said. "I see my role as a fundraiser pivotal to helping CSUB achieve its mission through philanthropy. Love is transformational on so many levels, and it's interesting to note that this word is derived from the Greek words philos, meaning 'love' and athropos, meaning 'people.' In other words, philanthropy is the animated love of people."
The love continues during the 50th anniversary special on KGET, which will feature a State of the University address by Zelezny and projections and hopes on the horizon by campus and community leaders.
"I am most looking forward to sharing this event with the friends of the university and using it to stay connected — allowing them a glimpse into what we do every day for our students and our community," said Ellie Fergon, director of events at CSUB.
With the health and safety of the campus community as the priority, Fergon planned the event to be entirely virtual.
"I have appreciated that I work with such a dedicated group of CSUB faculty, staff and students," Fergon said. "We not only pivoted for the duration of the kickoff anniversary event and the 2020-21 year with virtual events and activities, we have worked tirelessly over the summer and fall to provide a safe campus to our students and employees."
Fergon pointed out that by offering the celebration virtually, far more Roadrunners, alumni and community supporters will be able to join in.
"Providing the opportunity to watch via YouTube, Facebook allows so many of our partners and alumni to participate with us on the culmination of our anniversary and take part in Giving Day. And access is what we're all about at CSUB."