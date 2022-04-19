CSUB offers 'Evening' at the opera

Opera lovers have a place to be on Friday with the return of "An Evening of Opera Scenes" at Cal State Bakersfield.
Featuring fully staged and costumed opera and musical theater scenes, the program will include excerpts from "The Barber of Seville" by Rossini, "Rigoletto" by Verdi, "The Fantasticks" by Jones & Schmidt and "Die Fledermaus" by J. Strauss.
Soo-Yeon Park, who coordinates piano studies and chamber music at CSUB, serves as music director, and Mandy Rees and Peggy Sears are the stage directors.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at CSUB's Dore Theatre, 9001 Stockdale Highway.
Admission is $12, $7 for seniors (60 and older) and students, free for CSUB students with ID. Visit csub.edu/music to purchase tickets in advance.
Free parking is available in lots B and C.
Guests must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result at the door. For the full campus policy, visit csub.edu/covid-19.