Cal State Bakersfield's Music and Theatre Department is welcoming students back to school with a special faculty concert on Friday.
"Music By Women" will feature performances by four faculty members and a guest artist, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the university's Dore Theatre.
"Women composers’ works are not heard often in our music scene," said Soo-Yeon Park, the concert's organizer, in an email. "We are very glad that we can present a concert featuring these remarkable works written by all women composers, played by all women performers."
One of the performers herself, Park leads piano studies and directs the chamber music and opera programs at Cal State Bakersfield. Joining her onstage will be flutist Audrey Boyle, clarinetist Kristin Nakagawa and violinist Julia Lawson Haney, all members of the music department's faculty. Cellist and Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra member Anna McCoy is the guest artist.
"We tried to include various women composers from the past as well as contemporary composers," Park said. "The program will include Cécile Chaminade’s Concertino, Jenni Brandon’s 'Chansons de la Nature,' Lili Boulanger’s 'Nocturne,' Rebecca Clarke’s Piano Trio, and more."
With school only recently back in session, the musicians had to plan for this concert during the summer break. Park said this faculty concert is the first event for the department and gives them a chance to welcome new and returning students to campus.
"We hope to inspire our students by being role models on stage in public," Park said.
General admission is $12; seniors and students get in for $7 and CSUB students get in free with ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.