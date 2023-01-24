CSUB Gospel Fest promises 'a night of joyful celebration’

When the choirs get going at Cal State Bakersfield's annual Gospel Fest, there is only one way to direct your eyes, hands and spirit: Up.
"It's a night of joyful celebration," said Markel Quarles, assistant vice president for student affairs and student services and coordinator of the event, scheduled for Feb. 1 at the Dore Theatre on campus. The concert is slated to last about two hours.
"But when the spirit gets moving, you never know," Quarles said.
Now in its fifth year, Gospel Fest kicks off Black History Month at CSUB, which focuses on celebrating the communities the university serves.
"Most of those who attend are from the community and fans of gospel music," Quarles said. "We often go to our community and speak in African American churches, but we also enjoy having them on our campus."
The concert features churches involved in CSUB's annual Super Sunday outreach, which sends campus leaders to traditionally African American churches in Bakersfield and surrounding communities to share with young members of the congregations the opportunities that come with a university degree. This year, Super Sunday falls on Feb. 26.
"I think it's important for CSUB to recognize that our relationship with the community is pivotal and the more embedded we are, the more effective we can serve the community," Quarles said. "Students I see say, 'Oh, hey, I saw you at my church,' and you hear the conversations at grocery stores, restaurants, sporting events — everywhere — that CSUB is permeating throughout campus and into the community."
Anywhere from five to eight church choirs will participate, each singing a couple of songs. A highlight of the event every year is the performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often referred to as the Black national anthem, by the children of Agapeland Christian Academy.
But Quarles emphasized that the concert is for everyone, no matter your religious background.
"Gospel music is about uplift," he said. "Historically, it is definitely a central component within the African American community. It's only fitting that we start the month with this joyful celebration that's part of our heritage, part of our culture and part of who we are as a people."
Organizers of Gospel Fest also will bestow the Pillar of Community Excellence Award — a surprise honor — which recognizes a community member "who actively leads and doesn't get enough recognition for the work they do," Quarles said.
Previous winners of the award were Don Factory and the late Don Hicks.
Jennifer Self is senior director of strategic communications and public information officer at CSUB.