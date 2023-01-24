 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CSUB Gospel Fest promises 'a night of joyful celebration’

When the choirs get going at Cal State Bakersfield's annual Gospel Fest, there is only one way to direct your eyes, hands and spirit: Up.

"It's a night of joyful celebration," said Markel Quarles, assistant vice president for student affairs and student services and coordinator of the event, scheduled for Feb. 1 at the Dore Theatre on campus. The concert is slated to last about two hours.

Jennifer Self is senior director of strategic communications and public information officer at CSUB.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases