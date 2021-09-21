CSUB geologist to talk earthquakes for museum event

Kern County residents know a thing or two about dealing with earthquakes, but many might wonder what exactly an earthquake is and what it is about the region that makes it such a unique hotspot for seismic activity.
Dr. Matthew Herman, an assistant professor of geology at California State University, Bakersfield, is a local expert on the topic and will share his knowledge in a virtual event with the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science on Thursday.
Part of an ongoing "Meet the Expert" series, the lecture will detail what an earthquake is, what geologists mean by "magnitude" and what other kinds of earthquakes and associated hazards happen elsewhere in the world.
"Although I will talk about our current understanding of earthquakes based on the most cutting-edge research, the talk is intended for anyone and everyone, not just geologists," Dr. Herman said. "But I hope that even geologists who attend will learn a few things!"
Recognizing Kern County's location among various faults is key to understanding what makes the area so interesting in terms of earthquakes. The San Andreas fault is an iconic one, but it's not always the cause of the earthquakes residents feel here.
"The San Andreas is indeed capable of very large (magnitude 8) earthquakes, but actually, most of the seismic activity that has severely affected Kern County occurred on faults miles away from the San Andreas fault," Dr. Herman explained. "Although these earthquakes are smaller (magnitudes closer to 7) than the occasional giant earthquake on the San Andreas fault, they are by no means negligible! So, if people want to hear about these different earthquakes and their effects, what this whole 'magnitude' thing means anyway and where around the world really big earthquakes happen, they should come to my talk!"
Dr. Herman's lecture at the museum came about after discussions with geology department chair, Dr. Anthony Rathburn, on possible outreach opportunities.
"I have always loved visiting science and technology museums," Dr. Herman said. "They are a big reason why I am a scientist today. Now that I have some knowledge and expertise of my own to share, I want to help museums encourage the next generation of scientists."
The virtual event begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Visit buenavistamuseum.org/events to register.
Another CSUB scientist will lead next month's "Meet the Expert" lecture as well: biologist Dr. Anna Doty will speak about her research on bats on Oct. 21.