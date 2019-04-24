Navigating obstacles is a way of life in college, but most students don’t volunteer to do so on a perfectly good Saturday.
Yet that’s exactly what dozens of engineering students will be doing at Cal State Bakersfield’s first-ever Rowdy Cart Race this weekend. Based on the popular “Super Mario Kart” video game, the local competition adds CSUB-related flair with the addition of Rowdy, the university’s mascot.
Competitors must build human-powered vehicles from bicycle parts donated by the Bakersfield Police Department, and are given a list of rules and components to incorporate into their project.
Trophies will be awarded for speed, functionality, appearance and engineering.
On a recent Friday afternoon, several freshman engineering students were gathered just beyond the softball field, around the former Facility for Animal Care and Treatment area, hard at work — welding, sawing and brainstorming.
“So far, it’s been a lot of fun,” said freshman engineering student Hector Jimenez. He added that he and his team had a vision at the beginning, but that “building something out of nothing is the hardest part.”
Adjunct faculty member Rod Guice, senior engineering adviser for production operations at California Resources Corporation, tells his students not to be discouraged.
“As long as you have a concept and you stay focused, you’re going to make mistakes, but don’t let that dissuade you because that’s the best way to learn.”
Guice said he enjoys that students come from a variety of backgrounds and experience levels, some having never touched tools in their lives.
This process is about “learning the realities of designing something in your mind and then actually putting it on the ground and making it work,” he said.
Sometimes students will start with one idea, only to discover in the middle of it that it doesn’t work and scramble to find another option.
“I get a kick out of watching that growth happen,” he added.
Though this is the first year of the Rowdy Cart Race, CSUB’s School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering, host of the contest, held a similar event in the past, called the Kinetic Sculpture Competition.
The new focus has “generated a lot of excitement, because everyone is connecting with the theme,” said Andrea Medina, director of grants and outreach for NSME.
The obstacle course will require that students create a grabbing device to collect samples throughout the track and complete a tight turn with their vehicle. There will also be a Whoop De Woo, including speed bumps and a race.
Half of the teams will do obstacles, while the others compete in speed races.
The first year of the event focused on the look of the cart, and last year was all about functionality. This year will encompass both.
The CSUB art department was enlisted to help with the look and theme of the obstacle course.
Art technician Tony Velis and several English language program students from CSUB’s university partner in Tokyo are collaborating on the obstacle course props and creating the gold coins for the obstacle course.
As of now, there are 28 teams registered to participate, including a team from Pasadena City College. This is also the first year that high school students will participate. Frontier High School and Ridgeview High School are both registered to compete.
The hope is that the Rowdy Cart Race expands beyond the university and becomes a community-wide event, much like the Kinetic Grand Championship Race in Arcata.
It “seems like we’ve got something that a lot of people are attached to and really like the idea,” Medina said.
Guice hopes that the Rowdy Cart Race a “fun, memorable experience” for the students, and that it’s something they look back on fondly in their times at CSUB.
He added that he hopes it gives them “an appreciation of what it takes to actually do something and make it work in the real world.”
Spectators are welcome to join the fun. The event is free and open to the public.
Shelby Parker is the public affairs and communications coordinator at Cal State Bakersfield.
