Yoga fans can get into happy baby pose and help make babies happy at the same time during an upcoming yoga fundraiser.
The Cryo Center and Back2Back Sports Complex are partnering up for what they are hoping will be the largest yoga class in Bakersfield on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
The event is a fundraiser for the Kern Medical Mighty Marchers team for the March of Dimes, a nonprofit that seeks to help the health of mothers and babies.
Admission is $10 per person. Half of all entry fees and any pre-purchased services for The Cryo Center will go to the March of Dimes.
Participants are encouraged to wear purple, bring a mat and get there early. Back2Back Sports Complex is located at 3501 N. Sillect Ave.
