 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Creating community at BMoA's Concert in the Garden

Thursday's Concert in the Garden, like many arts events, is about designing the type of community that residents want to see.

"We want to encourage a creative culture here in Bakersfield," said Rachel Wainwright, curator of the Bakersfield Museum of Art, which is hosting the show as part of its Art After Dark programming.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter: @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases