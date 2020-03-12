Pour one out for the Country & Craft Beer Festival, which, like so many other upcoming large events, has been canceled for this year.
The popular annual event was scheduled for April 4 at Central Park at Mill Creek. Each year the event draws about 1,500 people to the downtown park.
On the event's website, the Active 20-30 Club, which organizes the event, posted this note:
"We, The Active 20-30 Club, are pained to make this decision after so much planning and commitment from our wonderful sponsors and community organizations. This is not a decision we want to make, but out of respect for the public’s health, the spread of COVID-19, and the current policies in place, we are left no choice. We want to thank all sponsors, bands/entertainment, would-be attendees, and the community organizations that make this event so amazing for the support. We will be back stronger and better than ever next year!"
Ticket holders will be refunded based on how they purchased tickets. Those who have physical tickets from Lengthwise locations must bring that ticket to the Lengthwise at 7700 District Blvd. for a refund. Refunds via Eventbrite will be issued in 24 to 48 hours.
Ticket holders who have any issues with their refund are urged to email beerfest@active2030.org for assistance.
For more details, visit countrycraftbeer.com.
Organizers reiterated they are looking forward to next year, posting on the event's Facebook page: "We will be back in 2021 for some fun in the sun and a successful festival."
