Jazz fans, mark your calendars because the legendary Count Basie Orchestra will perform at the Fox Theater on Oct. 12.
Founded by bandleader and pianist William James “Count” Basie in 1935, the Count Basie Orchestra is now directed by Scotty Barnhart.
The band has won 18 Grammy Awards and performed for royalty, on television and in major festivals and concert halls around the world.
Tickets range from $30 to $60 and are on sale now.
Buy them by phone at 324-1369 or at the box office at 1700 20th St., Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.