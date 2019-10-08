St. Demiana Coptic Orthodox Church is once again welcoming the community to its annual Coptic Festival this weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. guests can enjoy a church tour, authentic Mediterranean food and more.
St. Demiana is a local parish of the Coptic Orthodox Church, which dates back to ancient Egypt and is based on the teachings of St. Mark, who brought Christianity to the country.
Food available for purchase will include shawarma, stuffed grape leaves, tamiya and kunafa.
The tour is a chance to see inside the church, which is just as ornate on the inside as the colorful mural on the outside might suggest.
In addition to the food and tour, guests can also check out photo opportunities with people dressed as the king and queen of Egypt, crafts and gifts, children's activities and cultural and spiritual books.
Admission is free. St. Demiana is at 9200 White Lane. For more information, go to stdemianacoc.org.
