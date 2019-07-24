Art With Heart at Blue Oak

Harry Potter birthday celebration

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

Where: Blue Oak Coffee Roasting, 1717 20th St.

Admission: Crafts, drinks and treats range in price

Information: facebook.com/Blueoakcoffee, facebook.com/art.wth.heart or (541) 543-4869

Regular hours for Art With Heart at Blue Oak

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Art With Heart will not be there on Aug. 1 because of the two Harry Potter days earlier that week.

Art With Heart can also be booked for private parties.