The Harry Potter series didn't spend a lot of time showing what art classes were like at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but it's possible they might have looked something like a special event that's happening downtown next week.
In honor of Harry Potter's July 31 birthday, Art With Heart and Blue Oak Coffee Roasting are teaming up for two days of magical crafts and treats on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"Harry Potter is life," said Wendy Johnson, owner of Art With Heart. "There's this reaction you get from people. They see it and they light up."
While guests probably won't learn how to make their own magical, talking portraits like the ones in the series, they will be able to make wands, mandrakes and the Monster Book of Monsters. Guests can also paint on canvas, make string art and work on other creations, all based on the Harry Potter theme.
Crafts range in prices and time required to complete them. Some, like the mini mandrake (a sculpted clay version of the mythical plants) can be finished during a lunch break. Others, like the string art, can take a little longer, making them a great way for parents to keep their kids busy on a summer day while the adults enjoy some coffee.
To keep the busy witches and wizards sated, Blue Oak's owners Bernadette Sebastiani and Cynthia Price will be making butterbeer lattes, scones and cookies.
This will be the second time the Harry Potter-inspired crafts will take over Blue Oak. Earlier this month, there was a similar event. It went so well that a second event for the birthday of The Boy Who Lived was a no-brainer.
"The Book of Monsters was a hit," Johnson said. "We sold out within the first hour. I was not expecting that."
Art With Heart and Blue Oak also recently teamed up for a Star Wars day, with themed crafts and treats like Leia cinnamon rolls. Art With Heart is at the coffee shop every Tuesday and Thursday (except next week when it is there Tuesday and Wednesday for Harry's birthday).
When there isn't a theme, kids and adults can make all kinds of creations, including lighted shadowboxes, slime, painted rocks and fairy gardens. There are both blank canvases and stenciled canvases, so artists of all skills can paint.
"Any kid, like, 3 and up is going to be able to make something cool," Johnson said. "The fine line is figuring out how much help the kids want and making sure the kids want my help."
Art With Heart officially started earlier this year, but Johnson has been making art and having craft parties for even longer. She turned to art to help when she was depressed because of infertility, selling painted coasters under the name West Coasters in 2013.
After the Bakersfield native moved to Oregon, she became pregnant with her daughter, who is now almost 2 years old. Last year, she and her husband Dean, a contractor, decided to move back home to be closer to family.
When Johnson started doing painting and craft parties, she rebranded as Art With Heart.
"I'm so passionate about art so I came up with the name," she said. "I don't think you can have art without heart."
Johnson's husband helped her start both her art businesses and she called him her biggest fan. Now, she's able to share the therapeutic properties of creating art with her community.
"I wanted to help other people create, especially because it had helped me so much," Johnson said.
Johnson and the Blue Oak owners connected at this year's Jewish Food Festival, where both were vendors. Price and Sebastiani were happy to help Johnson as she pursued her business.
"We were excited to help another small business and especially excited to help a woman-owned business," the owners said in an email. "We are so proud of the progress she has made since then."
Whether guests come for the coffee and stay for a craft or vice versa, both Blue Oak and Art With Heart are seeing the benefits of the partnership, Johnson said.
"This is supposed to be relaxing, it's supposed to be fun," Johnson said, and the Blue Oak owners "give that energy."
Johnson encouraged anyone — child or adult — who is interested to come out to Blue Oak and see what they can make while enjoying a cup of coffee or a sweet treat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.