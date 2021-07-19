Concert with Johnny Owens, Ben Haggard and Noel Haggard canceled

Country music fans may be singing the blues this week with news that Saturday's concert with Johnny Owens, Ben Haggard and Noel Haggard at the Fox Theater has been canceled.
No reason was given for the cancellation of the "Together Again" show on Monday other than "circumstances beyond the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater's control."
Refunds have been issued to ticket holders via the method of payment used at purchase. They will take approximately up to seven business days to appear on statements.
Those who purchased tickets with cash should visit the Fox's box office, 1700 20th St., with their tickets and ID to process your refund. The box office is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.