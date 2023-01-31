Community to celebrate Love for Indy

The saying is "every dog has its day," but for Indy, undoubtedly one of Bakersfield's most famous dogs, she had many good ones.
At age 18, she passed away peacefully in December surrounded by her family including dog mom Teresa Adamo, who had immortalized her along with illustrator Jennifer Williams-Cordova in the "Indy, Oh Indy" book series.
And even though Indy is no longer with us, she will still have at least one more special day courtesy of Love for Indy, a community event and donation drive to aid animals in need that's taking place Saturday at Cafe Smitten.
Adamo said when her beloved shelter dog died mid-December, she waited to share the news, in part to give her family time to grieve but also to allow her a chance to work on something positive.
"During that time, though, I started to think about creating something people could do rather than just offer condolences," she wrote in an email. "The messages of sympathy are wonderful and they do help, but I wanted to create a way to celebrate Indy's life and help other shelter animals at the same time — and that's when the idea of Love for Indy began.
"Like all dogs, Indy represents pure love, so celebrating her life in 'the month of love' seemed like a good fit."
Adamo said she wants Saturday's event to be happy "because Indy was a happy dog" and to allow the Indy Pack, readers who have followed the semi-fictional adventures of the terrier mix whom the Adamos adopted in 2008, a chance to help other animals in need.
There will be a donation drop-off station with collection areas for Kern County Animal Services, Bakersfield Animal Care Center, Bakersfield SPCA, City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center and Bakersfield Strays.
(View sidebar for wish lists.)
Since the Indy, Oh Indy series began, Adamo said they've always found ways to support Kern County Animal Services — from which Indy was adopted in 2008 — as well as the Bakersfield SPCA and the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.
Bakersfield Strays, a newer organization, was added to the list after Adamo saw The Californian's story about the group's ongoing efforts.
Representatives from Bakersfield Strays will help collect items and offer information about their efforts to support abandoned animals throughout Kern County's rural areas and beyond.
Love for Indy will also feature a free coloring station with pages depicting Indy drawn by Williams-Cordova.
The illustrator will also be there with Adamo signing books that will be available for purchase.
There will be raffle drawings held during the event in which winners can pick from prizes including Valentine's gift packages, dog- and cat-themed coffee mugs, Brighton Valentine photo frame, dog show fleece blanket, pet towels, toys and a collection of Indy books in a paw print book tote.
Those who bring their own pups (who must be on a leash) can snag a free pupcake from Sweet Surrender for them while supplies last.
Indy Pack member and family friend Megan Simpson will set up a "Pups & Pix" photo booth, which will have a Valentine's Day theme and props. People can either snap their own photos or someone will be able to take their photos using their cell phones for them.
The photo booth is free, but donations are welcome with any proceeds to be divided among the animal groups.
Those who post photo booth photos on Instagram are asked to tag the @indyohindy and @indyohindyco pages and include the hashtag #LoveForIndy.
Adamo said they hope to be able to host this event on an annual basis to remember Indy and to help the many animals in need in our county.
And Indy's adventures will continue in literary form. A "Learnin' the Bakersfield Sound" storybook will publish later this year. It is a companion title to the coloring-activity book of the same name that was released in November.