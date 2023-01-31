 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community to celebrate Love for Indy

The saying is "every dog has its day," but for Indy, undoubtedly one of Bakersfield's most famous dogs, she had many good ones.

At age 18, she passed away peacefully in December surrounded by her family including dog mom Teresa Adamo, who had immortalized her along with illustrator Jennifer Williams-Cordova in the "Indy, Oh Indy" book series.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases