Community comes together for Dia de los Muertos celebrations

After dispensing with spooky festivities, this season brings a more heartfelt celebration with Dia de los Muertos.
Usually recognized across a number of days (Oct. 31 to Nov. 2), the Day of the Dead is a time to celebrate cherished loved ones who have died. Gathering with family and friends, people build ofrendas, also called altares (altars), festooned with items — food, drinks, photos, mementos, etc. — that lovingly commemorate the honoree.
Although these altars are usually fashioned in homes, larger community events allow attendees to further pay tribute to loved ones and share their stories with others.
Two local events will include these altars as well as music, dancing, food and more this weekend.
For nearly three decades, the Dia de Los Muertos Expo has recognized the sacred celebration with dancing and history, thanks to dedicated organizer Cruz Ramos.
Since its inception in Lamont at St. Augustine Church, where Ramos was the folkloric dance director, the event has been held in a number of local venues, including Maestri Gallery, Nile Theater, Montgomery World mall, community halls, Los Amigos Market and Paradise Palace.
It moved in 2018 to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Patroness of the Unborn, a church on East Brundage Lane, where it returns this Saturday.
"I want to educate the public on it (Dia), the history and culture that we have in Mexico," Ramos said. "It existed before that country was conquered by Spain."
Given Ramos' strong folklorico dance background, the event is packed with performances including Grupo Folklorico Escuelas Unidas, Ballet Folklorico Mi Tierra, Los Esqueletos Folklorico Dancers, Aguilas de Mount Vernon Elementary and Ballet Folklorico Mi Cultura Huezitos de Arvin High.
Community members will also build altars to display. Although most will be the standard size, Ramos said a woman who recently moved here from Chicago plans to build a 50-foot display in honor of 24 family members who have died.
Along with dancing and altars, the expo will include food and other vendors and information about the traditions.
Ramos said many people get to the event right away to get a good seat.
"At 5 p.m., it’s open and they can start buying their food. They buy their food then get in their spot because they don't want to lose their spot. Sometimes they'll send the kids to get the food."
Organizers hope to draw about 600 attendees, a drop from previous years but reasonable given that the expo was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
The expo is free to attend but any funds raised from sales will go toward the construction of the Bethlehem Perpetual Adoration Chapel and shrine.
The church serves 15,000 families in northeast Bakersfield, Ramos said.
Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host its 12th Dia de Los Muertos at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Sunday.
Jay Tamsi, chamber president/CEO, said this is a rich celebration of culture.
"This is a family-friendly event to celebrate our departed loved one who have passed away, to pay homage to the many accolades many different things that they have achieved. And to celebrate them being here with us."
"It's a celebration of life, not something to be sad about."
There are about 60 altars already planned for the event and there is room for more. Those interested in reserving an altar space ($25 for a 10-by-10-foot space) can call the chamber office by 5 p.m. Friday at 661-633-5495.
Tamsi said the conversations that spring up among attendees with those displaying altars is one of his favorite parts of the event.
"The engagement part is probably my favorite part of this event when folks get to learn more about the loved ones."
"Kern County does a wonderful, wonderful job of creating their altars. It's very special to see this, to talk to these families. To me, it's special that they’re sharing the story, very therapeutic, too, to talk about it.
"Altars bring people together so they can communicate with one another. I've seen folks exchange numbers. Maybe they're still grieving. It allows them to discuss what they're feeling."
Although it is a Hispanic tradition, Tamsi said it's one that can be embraced by anyone with community spirit.
"I just like folks to understand that this is for all cultures. It’s part of our Hispanic culture and our way of sharing our culture so people can learn."
As in past years, the event will begin with a traditional Aztec blessing and dancing, a nondenominational kickoff to the festivities.
The afternoon will also include performances by Ballet Folklorico Huaztecalli, Mariachi San Marcos and Southern California group Las Sonora Dinamita.
There will be a free kids activity area with sugar skull decorating, face painting and crafts. And a costume contest will be held for the best El Catrin and La Catrina, the iconic figures of Dia celebrations.
Along with a number of nonprofits and chamber member booths, sharing information about their products and services, the event will also include a number of food vendors. Among those slated to participate are Homies Tacos, Big Al's BBQ, Semper Fries, Krazed Food Truck and Desserts, Kona Ice, Rock and Wings, Cervantes Ice Cream Truck and Senor Carlos Concessions.
Advance tickets ($8) as well as a family pack ($30 for five tickets) are available at kchcc.org until noon Sunday. Tickets rise to $10 at the gate. Admission is free for children 5 and younger.