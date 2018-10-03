Rapper, actor and activist Common will be making a stop in Bakersfield on his Hope & Redemption Tour, which is making its way through the Central Valley next week.
The tour, supported by the Anti-Recidivism Coalition and The California Endowment's Building Healthy Communities, will be in the area Oct. 10 through 13, with stops planned for Bakersfield, Fresno, Merced, Stockton and other communities.
No word yet on when or where the multi-hyphenate will be in town, but he is expected to meet with local youth leaders here for a town hall.
Throughout the tour, Common will visit and perform in three different prisons, speak at Fresno City College and hold a #SchoolsNotPrisons event in Merced. On the final day, he will visit a California Division of Juvenile Justice youth facility and meet with Stockton mayor, Michael Tubbs, and other community leaders.
Common is participating in the tour as part of his new nonprofit, Imagine Justice, which focuses on criminal justice reform, community building, immigration and more, while using art to inspire change.
"I'm very grateful to go on this journey again to instill hope in our brothers and sisters who are incarcerated and engage youth leaders in California as we go on Imagine Justice's Hope & Redemption Tour: Central Valley," Common is quoted as saying in a press release.
