Comic DC Young Fly heads to Fox Theater on Dec. 3

The laughs keep coming for the Fox Theater as it books more comedy acts through the end of the year. DC Young Fly is the latest to get on the calendar, scheduling a Dec. 3 show.
This Atlanta-born comedian was named one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch for 2019. DC is seen as an entertainment multi-hyphenate (comedian-actor-influencer-musician-podcast host) for his work in the comedy, acting and digital spheres
His career originated on Vine with hilarious videos and roasts that he's translated into the successful brand that he is today. A veteran cast member on Nick Cannon’s "Wild’N Out," he has also been an anchor in the growth of the popular podcast, "85 South," which has a global fan base of over 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube.
DC Young Fly recently played the historic musician/songwriter Sly Stone on season two of BET’s "American Soul" and starred in How High 2, Universal’s comedy feature for MTV. He can next be seen in the remake of New Line Cinema and SpringHill’s feature film "House Party."
The musician's debut R&B single, "24 Hours," has more than 50 million streams, and his newly released single “Good Thang,” featuring Rotimi, is also making waves.
The Fox show will be hosted by Kirk McHenry with special guest Ricco Da Great, known as one of Northern California's most sought-after comedians.
Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Jan. 30 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $35 to $75, are on sale now at axs.com. They are also available by calling 661-324-1369, or at the Fox box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.