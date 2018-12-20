Ready to get laughing in 2019? Emmy-nominated and best-selling comedian Chonda Pierce is coming to the Fox Theater on March 14.
For more than two decades, "the country comic,” as Billboard Magazine dubbed her, has been making audiences laugh with a winning combination of fierce wit and Southern charm. Along with the comedy, Pierce mixed humor and heart with the release of the film “Chonda Pierce: Laughing In The Dark” in 2015, chronicling her personal struggle to overcome depression.
She performed in Bakersfield previously in 2006 at Valley Baptist Church.
Tickets are on sale now for her show, ranging from $23 to $49 for VIP. Go to ticketfly.com or call 324-1369 to order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.