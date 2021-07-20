Comedian Tom Segura is Coming Everywhere — including Bakersfield — in 2022

If you know modern comedy, you know Tom Segura. And the performer is bringing his I’m Coming Everywhere — World Tour to the Fox Theater on April 28.
The triple threat — comedian, actor and writer — performed to sold-out audiences for his Take It Down Tour, which hit more than 100 cities in 2019, but gained his big following through his Netflix specials: "Ball Hog" (2020), "Disgraceful" (2018), "Mostly Stories" (2016) and "Completely Normal" (2014).
Segura's Your Mom’s House Studios is flourishing with podcasts including "Your Mom’s House," which he co-hosts with his wife and comedian Christina Pazsitzky, and "2 Bears 1 Cave," which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer. It was also one of the first networks to create wildly successful livestream podcast events as a result of the pandemic.
Doors open at 6 p.m., the show is at 7 p.m. April 28 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $59 to $79, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday but fans can use the code "FOXY" to purchase at 10 a.m. Thursday at thebakersfieldfox.com. Purchases can also be made by calling 661-324-1369, but note that tickets for this event will be through the AXS Mobile ID method of delivery, meaning no printed tickets.