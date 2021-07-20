You are the owner of this article.
Comedian Tom Segura is Coming Everywhere — including Bakersfield — in 2022

Tom Segura

Comedian Tom Segura will bring his I’m Coming Everywhere — World Tour to the Fox Theater on April 28.

 Courtesy of Tom Segura

If you know modern comedy, you know Tom Segura. And the performer is bringing his I’m Coming Everywhere — World Tour to the Fox Theater on April 28.

The triple threat — comedian, actor and writer — performed to sold-out audiences for his Take It Down Tour, which hit more than 100 cities in 2019, but gained his big following through his Netflix specials: "Ball Hog" (2020), "Disgraceful" (2018), "Mostly Stories" (2016) and "Completely Normal" (2014).

Segura's Your Mom’s House Studios is flourishing with podcasts including "Your Mom’s House," which he co-hosts with his wife and comedian Christina Pazsitzky, and "2 Bears 1 Cave," which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer. It was also one of the first networks to create wildly successful livestream podcast events as a result of the pandemic.

Doors open at 6 p.m., the show is at 7 p.m. April 28 at the theater, 2001 H St.

Tickets, ranging from $59 to $79, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday but fans can use the code "FOXY" to purchase at 10 a.m. Thursday at thebakersfieldfox.com. Purchases can also be made by calling 661-324-1369, but note that tickets for this event will be through the AXS Mobile ID method of delivery, meaning no printed tickets.

