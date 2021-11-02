You are the owner of this article.
Comedian Tom Segura adds second show at Fox for April 28

Comedian Tom Segura will perform two shows on April 28 at the Fox Theater as part of his "I’m Coming Everywhere — World Tour."

 Courtesy of Tom Segura

Bakersfield is twice as nice for comedian Tom Segura. In addition to his sold-out April 28 show at the Fox Theater, he is adding a second performance later that evening.

The comedian/actor/writer will bring his "I'm Coming Everywhere — World Tour" to town this spring for shows at 7 (sold-out) and 10 p.m.

Doors open at 9 p.m., with the show at 10 p.m. April 28 at the Fox, 2001 H St.

Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday, but use code "PLACE" for early access.

Purchases can also be made by calling 661-324-1369, but note that tickets for this event will be through the AXS Mobile ID method of delivery, meaning no printed tickets.

