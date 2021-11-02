Comedian Tom Segura adds second show at Fox for April 28

Bakersfield is twice as nice for comedian Tom Segura. In addition to his sold-out April 28 show at the Fox Theater, he is adding a second performance later that evening.
The comedian/actor/writer will bring his "I'm Coming Everywhere — World Tour" to town this spring for shows at 7 (sold-out) and 10 p.m.
Doors open at 9 p.m., with the show at 10 p.m. April 28 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday, but use code "PLACE" for early access.
Purchases can also be made by calling 661-324-1369, but note that tickets for this event will be through the AXS Mobile ID method of delivery, meaning no printed tickets.