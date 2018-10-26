She ready but is Bakersfield? Funny lady Tiffany Haddish will perform at the Fox Theater on Feb. 16. Tickets go on sale Nov. 2.
This Bakersfield stop is just one of a dozen for the Emmy award-winning comedian's newly announced #SheReady Stand-Up Tour, which launches on New Year's Eve in Miami.
The performer will be seen next in "Nobody’s Fool," the latest Tyler Perry film starring Whoopi Goldberg out Nov. 2. She was also in Kevin Hart's film "Night School" out last month, and plays Tracy Morgan's estranged wife on the TBS show "The Last O.G."
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 2, ranging from $53 to $153. There are also add-on VIP packages (ticket not included), starting at $221 all the way to the $371 platinum VIP package, which includes a meet and greet with Haddish, professional photo with her, and priority access to merchandise. (All net proceeds from the packages go to Haddish's She Ready Foundation, which assists local foster care programs throughout the United States.)
Purchases may be made at the box office, 2001 H St., by calling 324-1369 or via vallitix.com. There will be a strict four-ticket limit. The issuing of print at home and mobile tickets will be delayed three days to scrub lists for those going over the limit and purchasers more than 90 miles away from the venue.
Box Office reserves the right to revoke ticket delivery method to any ticket buyer. Tickets may be refunded or changed to Will Call at Box Office discretion.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at the theater, 2001 H St. No cameras or video will be allowed during the show.
