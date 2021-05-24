Comedian Teo Gonzalez to play Fox Theater on Nov. 6

Beloved Mexican comedian Teo Gonzalez will perform at the Fox Theater on Nov. 6.
Gonzalez's show was one of many postponed last year and is now set for its rescheduled date this fall. All tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date for the same seat.
Known for his signature ponytail, Gonzalez has fans in Mexico and the United States for his years as both a stand-up comedian and television personality. He has appeared on shows such as "Al Ritmo de la Noche,""Festival del Humor," "100 Mexicanos Dijeron," "Humor es … Los Comediantes" and "Fabrica de Risas."
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $30 to $85, are available at axs.com. For questions on existing tickets from the original date, email info@thebakersfieldfox.com.