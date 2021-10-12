Comedian Taylor Tomlinson to perform at Fox Theater on Feb. 25

Bakersfield, get ready to Deal With It when comedian Taylor Tomlinson comes to the Fox Theater with her tour of the same name on Feb. 25.
Named to Forbes’ 2021 class of 30 Under 30, the performer delivered wisdom along with comedy in her first-ever, hourlong special, “Quarter-Life Crisis,” which debuted on Netflix last March just as the world entered into the pandemic.
Finishing in the top 10 of season 9 of NBC’s "Last Comic Standing," Tomlinson has also performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Conan," Comedy Central's "Adam Devine's House Party" and Netflix’s "The Comedy Lineup.
Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $25.74 to $147.74, go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com. Fans can use code "QUARTER" for early access at 10 a.m. Thursday. VIP ticket includes preferred seating and a meet and greet with Tomlinson.