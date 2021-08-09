Comedian Rob Schneider to play Fox on Jan. 7

Comedian Rob Schneider will live up to his tour name — I Have Issues — when he plays the Fox Theater on Jan. 7.
Last seen in Netflix original films "Hubie Halloween" and "The Wrong Missy" and the special "Asian Momma, Mexican Kids," the comedy star is taking his act on the tour that starts next month in Springfield, Ill.
The three-time "SNL" Emmy winner is known for his frequent collaborations with Adam Sandler, including "Grown Ups," "You Don't Mess With The Zohan," "Big Daddy" and "The Waterboy."
His show will be at 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Fix, 2001 H St.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com.