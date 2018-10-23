Bakersfield, the joke's on us, but this time we can all laugh about it. That's thanks to comedian Lewis Black, who's making a Jan. 24 stop at the Fox Theater as part of his The Joke's on Us Tour.
The Grammy Award-winner is a trifecta of talent: a stand-up comedian, actor and author. Described as a pissed-off optimist, his live performances are said to provide a cathartic release of anger and disillusionment for his audience.
He hosted the Comedy Central series "Lewis Black's Root of All Evil" and makes regular appearances on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" delivering his "Back in Black" commentary segment, which he has been doing since "The Daily Show" was hosted by Craig Kilborn.
Doors open at 7 p.m, the show is at 8 Jan. 24 at the Fox, 2001 H St. Tickets, ranging from $39.50 to $55, go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday via the Fox box office, by calling 324-1369 or at vallitix.com.
The comedian wants your input. On his website (lewisblack.com), he seeks Black on the Road suggestions, asking for things to see, places to eat, etc.
He writes on his page: "In other words, what are the best spots in town? And since I’m a glutton for punishment, what are the worst or most fascinating? I’m interested in getting to know your city, so tell me what you think. Who knows, maybe if your submission is too weird (or good) to turn down, I may show up there."
The options for submissions only covers through his Dec. 8 show in Kansas City, Kan., but check back later this fall for the list to be updated.
