Comedian Kevin Hart set for more shows at Fox on Feb. 4

Comedians love Bakersfield, but Kevin Hart really loves us. After performing two back-to-back shows Sunday at the Fox Theater, he's already signed on for two more performances on Feb. 4.
Just as his first show sold out within hours and a second late-night show was announced the next day, Hart's upcoming Feb. 4 show at 8 p.m. was announced Tuesday, then sold out and a fourth show at 10 p.m. was announced today.
All four shows are presented by Live Nation and promoter Color of Nine, which will also bring comedians Anjelah Johnson and Tom Segura to the Fox on March 31 and April 28, respectively.
Like last weekend's shows, Hart's Feb. 4 performances will be cellphone-free events. Audience members must agree to place their phone in a locked Yondr pouch that they keep throughout the evening.
Those who need to use their phone during the evening can access them only in designated phone use areas within the venue. All devices will be secured back in the pouch before returning to the performance space.
Anyone caught using a cellphone inside the show will be immediately ejected.
All attendees must also show proof of vaccination or have a preentry negative COVID test result.
Doors open at 9 p.m., show is at 10 p.m. Feb. 4 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $55 to $75, are on sale now and can be purchased at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone 661-324-1369, or at the box office, which is open from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. weekdays.