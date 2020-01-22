Ken Jeong's career is as strange as it is impressive.
The doctor turned comedic actor has appeared in too many films to count and now he is coming to Bakersfield.
The comedian will perform at the Fox Theater June 28. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Fox's box office (1700 20th St.), calling 661-324-1369 or at vallitix.com.
Jeong has gone from being a doctor to appearing in a string of successful comedies including "Role Models," "Pineapple Express," "The Hangover" trilogy and "Crazy Rich Asians." He has worked on several television shows like "Community," "Dr. Ken" and "The Masked Singer."
With "Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho," Jeong returned to his stand-up roots in 2019. In his stand-up he reflects on how he went from being a doctor to a comedy actor and he opens up about how his wife's battle with breast cancer led him on this path.
