Comedian John Mulaney to play Fox on March 1

The Fox Theater is keeping the laughs coming in 2022, announcing a show with John Mulaney set for March 1.
The funnyman and new dad will bring his "From Scratch" tour to Bakersfield, courtesy of Live Nation and Icon Concerts.
(If you cant wait to see Mulaney in action, tune in Saturday to "SNL" when he hosts the NBC show along with musical guest LCS Soundsystem.)
Like Kevin Hart's shows earlier this year, Mulaney's performance will be a cellphone-free event. Audience members must agree to place their phone in a locked Yondr pouch that they keep throughout the evening.
Those who need to use their phone during the evening can access them only in designated phone use areas within the venue. All devices will be secured back in the pouch before returning to the performance space.
Anyone caught using a cellphone inside the show will be immediately ejected.
All attendees must also show proof of vaccination or have a preentry negative COVID test result.
Doors open at 6 p.m., show is at 7 p.m. March 1 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $45 to $95, are on sale now and can be purchased at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone 661-324-1369, or at the box office, which is open from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. weekdays.