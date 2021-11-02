Comedian Jeff Dunham's Dec. 1 show at Mechanics Bank Arena canceled

Mechanics Bank Arena announced Tuesday that Jeff Dunham’s scheduled performance on Dec. 1 has been canceled.
No reason was provided for the cancellation.
Ticket holders can obtain a refund by returning to their point of purchase.
