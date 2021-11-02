You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Comedian Jeff Dunham's Dec. 1 show at Mechanics Bank Arena canceled

Dunham 2021 canceled

Comedian Jeff Dunham's scheduled Dec. 1 show at Mechanics Bank Arena has been canceled. Ticket holders can obtain a refund at their point of purchase.

 Courtesy of Jeff Dunham

Mechanics Bank Arena announced Tuesday that Jeff Dunham’s scheduled performance on Dec. 1 has been canceled.

No reason was provided for the cancellation.

Ticket holders can obtain a refund by returning to their point of purchase.

Coronavirus Cases