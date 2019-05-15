Comedian Frank Caliendo, who will be at Temblor Brewing Co. Sunday, offers impressions that aren’t just uncanny — they give his material an accurate contextual reference. The impressions are so good, he uses them like characters in a one-man sketch comedy show.
He ping-pongs through references so effectively and so frequently, it’s like the stand-up comedy equivalent of Mad magazine. As a fan of skillful impressions, stand-up and sketch comedy and, of course, Mad magazine, it’s fantastic, and very, very funny.
The 45-year-old made a name for himself on “MADtv” in the early aughts with his spot-on impression of George W. Bush and has never shied away from political humor. In fact, he makes it smoothly palpable; almost transcending polarity, by highlighting the absurdities inherent in the politicians themselves.
“I just do silly stuff,” Caliendo said via email. “I don’t talk the actual politics, I just play off of the ‘character.’”
“I’m making them more and more cartoonish now, though ... trying to create more characters — as opposed to dead-on impressions.”
Caliendo hosted his own show, “Frank TV,” from 2007 to 2008 on TBS and is currently on two upstart podcasts: “Al and Frank Try to Be Serious,” with comedian Al Jackson, and “Comic Playground,” where Caliendo gets to indulge his own comic book and pop culture fandom. He’s also a frequent content contributor on ESPN.
Just in case it's not clear how much of a comic book fan he is, when asked for any final thoughts, he responded, “With great power, comes great responsibility!” Our spidey sense is tingling for this show.
